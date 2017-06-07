Jamaican policewoman kills suspected gunman during botched robbery

An unidentified man was fatally shot after he and another assailant attempted to rob a female Police Officer of her motorcar along the intersection of Old Hope Road and Caledonia Road in Kingston on Tuesday, June 6.

Reports from the Cross Roads Police are that about 9:00 p.m., the Police Woman stopped at the traffic light at the mentioned location when two men, one armed with an assault rifle and another with a pistol attempted to rob her motorcar.

The gunmen blocked and ordered her out of the car. She responded bravely and challenged the gunmen. During the incident, one of the gunmen was shot and injured. The police woman then took cover and was not able to retrieve the illegal firearm.

The injured man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead while undergoing treatment.

The Inspectorate of the Constabulary (IOC) and the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) are investigating.