Jamaican pastor lambasted for blessing pets in church

The rector of the Christ Church, Vineyard Town, Rev Sean Major-Campbell is facing a social media backlash for his decision to allow pets in the church during a special service involving the Jamaica Veterinary Medical Association and the Jamaica Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Snakes, birds, turtles, dogs and other animals were sprinkled with holy water at the east Kingston-based Anglican church, as the controversial pastor sought to bless them.

But it’s the embracing of snakes, associated with evil from a Biblical perspective, which has irked some followers the most.

Below are some of the comments from Facebook:

Animals don’t need blessings. They are the only ones that have remained the way God made them. Pray for the pastors who stand in the pulpit preaching to people and committing sins. This man must be drunk.

– Evadne Burke

What am I reading about here? We have sunk to a new low in the church. With all the murders in Jamaica shouldn’t they have gone into some of these inner city communities and pray and talk to the youths. We brought our what to church?