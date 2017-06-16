Jamaican man sentenced to 70 years for murder

A 31-year-old man was sentenced to a combined 70 years in prison for murder and other related offences when he appeared in the Home Circuit Court in Kingston, Jamaica.

He is Oshane Smith, otherwise called 'Andre Smith' and 'Kapachie' of Airy Mount district and Portmore, St. Catherine. Smith was arrested in Bog Walk, St. Catherine

March 2012 for the shooting death of a man and the injuring of two other persons.

He was subsequently charged with one count of Murder, two counts of Wounding with Intent, one count of Shooting with Intent and Illegal Possession of Firearm.

He was convicted by a unanimous decision by a seven-member jury after a nine-day trial.

Smith was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 17 years at hard labour for Wounding With Intent, 15 years at hard labour for shooting with intent and 10 years for illegal possession of a firearm.

The sentences for each offence will run concurrently.

On Wednesday, December 12, 2011, Paul Moore, 43, otherwise called ‘Lindo’ was shot dead and two other men shot and injured in their yard at Dry River, Golden Grove, Guys Hill, St. Catherine. It was revealed that Smith, armed with a handgun, entered a family yard where a get together was in session. He reportedly opened fire, hitting the three men.