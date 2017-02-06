Jamaican cops collar 13 for praedial larceny breaches

The Praedial Larceny Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force slapped charges on 13 persons for breaches the Agricultural Produce Act, Offensive Weapons Act, Livestock Control Order and Offences Against the Person Act during an operation in Westmoreland on Saturday, February 4.

Police report that they served five butchers summonses for failing to report their intention to slaughter animals. Eight persons were arrested for offences including Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm, Assault at Common Law and Possession of Offensive Weapon. Other farmers Agricultural Produce Receipts were also checked but were found to be in good order.

Approximately 100 pounds of oranges were also seized when the vendor selling these produce ran on the approach of the Police. Further investigations are being carried out in relation to this seizure.

Head of the Praedial Larceny Unit Deputy Superintendent Kevin Francis, expressed his satisfaction in finding that many farmers were in possession of receipt books and were utilizing them.