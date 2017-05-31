Jamaica to pass amended sexual harassment bill

An amended Sexual Harassment Bill is to be sent to the Legislation Committee of the Jamaican Cabinet shortly.

This was disclosed by Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange, during her contribution to the 2017/18 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

She said the draft legislation has already been sent to the Chief Parliamentary Counsel, where some amendments were made.

“The amended Bill, once approved by the Legislation Committee, will be brought back to Parliament this legislative year as we seek to protect all women and men from unwanted sexual advances, requests for sexual favors and crude sexual behaviors that affect quality of life by creating an intimidating, hostile or offensive environment,” Grange said.

She said for a long time, the vulnerable have suffered the most harmful effects of sexual harassment, particularly at the workplace, adding that some women and men are sexually harassed, even while walking along the streets.

“This is not a simple matter. It is a serious crime, and we’re moving to deal with it,” she said.