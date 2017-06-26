Jamaica and Guatemala sign visa abolition agreement

A visa abolition agreement has been expanded between Jamaica and Guatemala that will now seen holders of diplomatic and official passports being granted visa exemptions.

The agreement was signed in Mexico last Wednesday by Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson Smith and Guatemalan Foreign Minister, Carlos Raúl Morales Moscoso .

Jamaica and Guatemala already have a Visa Abolishment Agreement for citizens who travel between the two countries for tourism purposes.

Last month, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic signed a visa waiver agreement for holders of diplomatic and official passports.