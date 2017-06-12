Jamaica Diaspora Board members elected

The Jamaica Diaspora Advisory Board election processes for the West/Mid-West, Southern and Northeast regions are now complete.

Jamaicans and those of Jamaican descent living in these regions were invited to participate in this important process by reviewing candidate bios and casting votes for their chosen candidate.

The candidate who secures the majority of votes is declared the duly elected Diaspora Advisory Board Representative. The candidate with the second most votes is declared the Alternate Advisory Board Member.

The persons elected by majority vote are as follows:

Diaspora Advisory Board Member Northeast Akelia Lawrence-Maitland South Wayne C. Golding, Sr., Esq. West and Mid-West Dr. Rupert Francis

The Alternate Diaspora Advisory Board Members are Ronald Ingleton, Oliver Falloon-Reid and Marie Kellier respectively.

The Diaspora Advisory Board arose out of the first Biennial Diaspora Conference held in Kingston, Jamaica in 2004. The Advisory Board represents the interests of Jamaica Diaspora populated communities in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.