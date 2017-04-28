Most ID theft victims don’t need a police report

The Federal Trade Commission has simplified the process of reporting and recovering from identity theft, by eliminating the need for a police report in most cases.

Victims of identity theft who report their plight using:

How does it work? When you report identity theft IdentityTheft.gov, will be required to answer some questions about what happened. IdentityTheft.gov then uses your information to create the tools you need to begin your recovery, including:

a personal recovery plan

pre-filled letters to send to merchants, banks, and others affected by the identity theft, and

an “Identity Theft Report,” which is your official statement about the crime.

In most cases, you can use your Identity Theft Report in place of a police report to clear your account and credit records of transactions that resulted from the identity theft. That’s because when you use IdentityTheft.gov, you’re reporting the crime to the Federal Trade Commission, a federal law enforcement agency. Just like when you file a police report, you’re legally obligated to tell the truth to the best of your knowledge, and subject to criminal penalties if you don’t. That makes your Identity Theft Report powerful evidence that you’re telling the truth.

By reducing the need for police reports, IdentityTheft.gov helps you get started on your recovery quickly, and helps free local police to focus on public safety. Still, contact the police to report identity theft if: