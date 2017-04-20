Haiti’s National Palace to be rebuilt

A project has been launched by President Jovenel Moise to rebuild the presidential palace t hat was destroyed by a devastating earthquake in 2010.

Moise in a statement on Wednesday said the new palace will be built on the same location.

“For many, the post-earthquake reconstruction has not begun as long as the National Palace has not been rebuilt,” said Moise in an address from the temporary presidential residence on the grounds of the collapsed palace.

The President also said that he has established a committee of engineers and architects to oversee the project and he construction will begin before the end of the year.

Moise, who assumed office in February, also said the facade of the palace should look the same, but the interior would be adapted to the needs of a modern presidency.

The cost of the project is yet to be estimated.

In 2010 more than 250,000 people are estimated to have been killed , 300,000 were injured and more than 1.5 million left homeless after the magnitude 7.0 quake on January 12, 2010.