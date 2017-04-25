Haitian officials warn of false earthquake reports

The officials in Haiti have issued a warning against the dissemination of false news regarding earthquakes in the country.

On Tuesday, Director General of the Ministry of the Environment Nicole Yolette Altidor and the Director General of the Bureau of Mines and Energy, Claude Prépetit said that for some time “malicious people, circulate on the social networks, false news related to seismic hazards including earthquakes which could unnecessarily alarm Haitian society”.

The General Directorate reminded the public that “the Bureau of Mines and Energy (BME) is the only institution in Haiti that is authorized to officially disseminate information on earthquakes”.

The population has been urged to “remain calm in the face of such rumors and take the opportunity to remind them that the instructions generally given by the BME on earthquakes are always in force.”

In 2010, Haiti was rocked by a powerful 7.0 earthquake that killed over 200,000 people and left thousands homeless.

The country is still in the process of rebuilding following that earthquake and other natural disasters.