Haitian immigrant advocates accuse Trump administration of witch hunt

Haitian immigrant advocates have accused the Donald trump-led government of launching a “witch hunt” for Haitians with criminal records as it decides whether or not to continue allowing thousands of them to remain in the United States under a special immigration humanitarian program.

Randy McGrorty, an attorney and director of Catholic Legal Services in Miami, said the Department of Homeland Security’s push to investigate Haitians with Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, amounts to “a big show.”

“ I can’t believe that this is the focus of the decision on whether or not to extend TPS,” he said. “TPS is a form of humanitarian relief; it makes no sense.”

The Associated Press on Tuesday published portions of internal emails it obtained indicating that the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has made inquiries into the Haitian community’s criminal history. The emails also reveal that the agency wants to know how many of the 58,000 Haitians enrolled in the Temporary Protected Status program are taking advantage of public benefits, which they are not eligible to receive.

The revelation comes just weeks after the Department of Homeland Security announced the creation of the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) office to help victims of crimes committed by immigrants, and on the heels of a call by Acting Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services James McCament to end Temporary Protected Status for Haitians as of January.