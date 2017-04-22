Guyana to explore mining of rare earth minerals

The Government has announced plans to place more focus on the mining of rare earth minerals in the coming year, particularly lithium.

According to Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman, a survey will be carried out “to get a better sense of what exactly we have.”

Last year, a permit was given to a Canadian company for prospecting of lithium.

“That company has started doing some drilling and has seen signs of lithium. I believe they are now in the process of looking for financiers to go further,” Trotman said.

The Canadian based company, Guyana Strategic Metals (GSM) Incorporated that is operating in Region Sevenr signed an agreement earlier this year with an Australian company, Greenpower Energy to acquire interests in the exploration.

In the coming months, Greenpower Energy is expected to carry out an airborne geophysical survey to focus on the follow-up work.

Lithium was discovered in Guyana five years ago .

