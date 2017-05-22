Guyana attorney general calls for gay referendum

Guyanese attorney general and minister of legal affairs, Basil Williams, has repeated a call for a referendum on whether homosexual acts of intimacy should remain a criminal offence.

Williams made the call as he gave an address to a joint reception hosted by the delegation of the European Union to Guyana and the Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD), in observance of International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOT) reiterated the call for a referendum in his remarks. "In addressing the issue… the government noted that the Guyanese people are to decide in a referendum whether homosexuality should remain a criminal offence. Since every citizen has equal access to all Guyana has to offer," Williams said. Williams also referred to Article 149 of the constitution on the rights against discrimination, which includes sex and gender, and Article 149D, which provides equality of the enjoyment of all fundamental rights and freedoms. After calling for tolerance from the Guyanese society, Williams concluded by saying that Guyanese must foster a cultural shift. "This must begin with our social behaviour. Our language must change. We must document and expose allegations or reports of human rights violations based on sexual orientation and gender identity promptly. They must be impartially investigated and perpetrators held accountable and brought to justice. Hate speech and condescending attitudes reduce tolerance for homosexuality and encourage fear for the unknown. They must be shunned and penalised. If we want change it must begin with each of us," he added.