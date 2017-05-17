Guns and ammo seized, nine men arrested during flood rains in Jamaica

Four firearms, including a high-powered rifle, and 37 rounds of ammunition were seized by jamaican lawmen during torrential rains across the island yesterday. Nine persons were subsequently arrested in relation to these seizures.

In the first incident, about 11:00 a.m., one man was accosted at the May Pen Bus Park in Clarendon and a 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol along with eight 9mm rounds taken from him; he was taken into custody. About 3:00 p.m. in Osbourne Store, Four Paths in the parish, lawmen continued their operations, which led them to a house. The premises was searched and a 9mm Sarsilmaz pistol with three rounds were seized; one man was arrested.

In the Trench Town area of Kingston West, lawmen conducted operations about 6:30 p.m. in the Egypt Housing Scheme. A premises was searched and a Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing three 9mm rounds seized; no arrest was made.

The police then went to the old capital of Spanish Town about 9:00 p.m., and conducted operations in the Corletts Avenue area. The search of a premises revealed one Kalashnikov (AK 47) assault rifle along with (23) 7.62 cartridges in a makeshift kitchen. Seven men were taken into custody in connection with this seizure.