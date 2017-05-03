Gunmen shot by off-duty cop at Miami library

A gunman is now shackled to a hospital bed after a brave off-duty female officer engaged him when he barged into the Miami Library and opened fire.

The injured gunman has not yet been identified. He was taken to aid he was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. His condition has not been released.

The gunman, a white male with a pony tail, was reportedly seen pacing in front of the library minutes before the shooting started. He was challenged by the female cop who was working a off-duty detail at the library and shot several times. When the shooting broke out persons using the library were forced to scamper for cover. However no one else was injured in the incident.

The incident caused a major traffic pile up around Flagler Street and the number 21 Metrobus service was forced to bypass the area.

The Florida Police are investigating the incident.