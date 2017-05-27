Jamaicans Leford Green and Shermaine Williams as well as Haitian Barbara Pierre, are among seven athletes who will be inducted into the NCAA Division II Athlete Hall of Fame on May 31.

The induction will be held prior to the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Bradenton, Florida.

The full list of inductees and their schools are: Green and Williams, both of Johnson C. Smith University in North Carolina; Jim Dilling (Minnesota State), Shannon Gagne (New Haven), Pierre (Saint Augustine’s), Sean Robbins (Ashland) and Josh Scott (Saint Augustine’s). Green, who competed at the 2012 Olympics in London in the 400 meters hurdles, made his name at Johnson C. Smith.

He was a six-time national champion in three events. The St Mary Parish native first tasted success in college when he won the 400 meters title in 2008 with a time of 47.79 seconds.

He followed-up with another indoor title in the same event in 2011 (46.38 seconds) in addition to anchoring the Bulls’ 4×400 relay team to a NCAA Division II Indoor Championship record time of 3:09.17.

During the outdoor season, Green was just as impressive. In 2010, he won the 400 hurdles title with a time of 48.67 seconds before running 45.74 seconds in the 400 meters the following season, as well as helping the Bulls win the 2011 4×400 relay in 3:07.59.

In 2011, he led all NCAA Division II athletes with four All-America certificates during the outdoor season for the 400 meters, 400 hurdles, 4×400 relay and 4×100 relay.

Green’s indoor time of 46.38 seconds in the 400 meters is the fifth-best performance in NCAA Division II indoor history, while his time of 48.67 seconds during the 2010 outdoor 400 hurdles is the third fastest time in NCAA Division II history. He has racked up gold medals at the Central American and Caribbean Games in the 400 meters hurdles and the 4×400 relay.

No one has more NCAA Division II national championships hurdles titles than Shermaine Williams. She won the 2008/09 60 meters hurdles during the indoor campaign in addition to victories in three straight 100 hurdles during the outdoor season from 2009-11.

Williams became just the second performer ever to win three consecutive 100 hurdles national championships, joining compatriot and Abilene Christian’s Delloreen Ennis-London, who won four straight from 1996-99.

Williams wrapped up her illustrious career with NCAA Division II collegiate records in the 60 hurdles (8.07 seconds) and 100 hurdles (12.95 seconds). She is currently the second best performer in both events. Williams competed for Jamaica in the 2012 Olympic Games, running in the 100 meters hurdles.

Williams competed for Jamaica in the 2012 Olympic Games, running in the 100 meters hurdles. Pierre won four indoor national championships as well as three during the outdoor campaign. She claimed three straight 60 meters indoor championships from 2007-2009, an unprecedented feat.

Her time of 7.20 seconds during the preliminary rounds in 2010, is the fastest for the NCAA Division II Indoor Championships. On the outdoor circuit, she won back-to-back 100 meters titles in 2008-09, while helping the Falcons win the 2007 4×100 relay national championship. Pierre's preliminary time of 11.18 seconds in the 100 meters during the

On the outdoor circuit, she won back-to-back 100 meters titles in 2008-09, while helping the Falcons win the 2007 4×100 relay national championship. Pierre’s preliminary time of 11.18 seconds in the 100 meters during the 2009 championships are tied for the fastest ever at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships.

Pierre competed for Haiti at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China. She won a gold medal at the 2016 World Indoor Championships in the 60 meters as well as gold in the 4×100 relay during the 2015 Pan American Games.

Pierre holds the NCAA Division II indoor 60 meters record with a time of 7.18 seconds and has run seven of the event’s top nine times. Her time of 11.18 seconds in the 100 meters is tied with Trinidad and Tobago’s Semoy Hackett as a collegiate record.