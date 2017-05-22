Gillum sights TPS extension as victory for Haitians

Florida’s Democratic Gubernatorial candidate, Andrew Gillum, hailed the extension of the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians living in the United States as a significant victory and expressed his support for refugees.

“Today’s decision was a victory for the Haitian community, particularly here in Florida. The Trump Administration and Congress have not always been welcoming to refugees in recent years, but I’m glad today’s decision will provide relief for those in need. We should do more to welcome refugees from around the globe, and when I’m Governor Florida will gladly have its doors open to those seeking refuge from violence, persecution, and disasters,” he said.

Haitians living in the US have been giving until January next year before their exemption from detention and deportation expires.

http://www.caribbeannationalweekly.com/news/haitians-warned-prepare-january-expiration-date-of-tps/