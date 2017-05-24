Freed! Fraud case against Cash Plus boss Carlos Hill crumbles

The fraud case against former Cash plus boss, Carlos Hill, has collapsed. The man accused of fleecing thousands of Jamaicans walked free from court early Wednesday afternoon after the prosecution told the court that no evidence would be offered against him.

Justice Chester Stamp, who presided over the case, ordered the jurors to return a verdict of not guilty.

According to the prosecution, after the Cash Plus investments scheme folded in 2008, thousands of people were affected and he was expecting them to come forward to give statements.

However, only one complainant who provided a statement showed up.

The prosecution said it would be difficult to prove that Hill had committed fraud because people from within Cash Plus would have been needed to testify but none came forward.

Hill was charged with falsely soliciting persons to invest in Cash Plus, which went under with more than $10 billion for over 40,000 investors.