Frank Artiles resigns from Senate

Florida Senator, Frank Artiles, who used racial slurs and insults during a private conversation with colleagues, resigned Friday.

Artiles, who represents District 40 in Miami-Dade, announced in a letter sent to Senate President Joe Negron that he will be stepping down from his position.

“My actions and presence in government is now a distraction to my colleagues, the legislative process and citizen of our great State,” the letter reads. “I am responsible and I am accountable and effective immediately, I am resigning from the Florida State Senate.”

This resignation later comes after Artiles publicly apologized on the Senate floor Wednesday for his remarks made on Monday night against Democratic State Senator Audrey Gibson.

But the black caucus formally sought out his expulsion from Senate for referring to Gibson as a “b—-” and a “girl” and for referring to some Republicans as “n—–”.

Florida Governor Rick Scott would have to call a special election to replace Artiles, assumed to occur within the next 60 days.

“I extend my heartfelt apology to my colleagues and to all of those I have offended,” Artiles said.