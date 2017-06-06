Four year old girl mauled by dog in Miami-Dade

A 4-year-old girl underwent emergency surgery Monday after she was attacked by a dog in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The child was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition after the incident happened on Southwest 161st Street and 154th Court, officials said. The family’s pet attacked the young girl inside the home.

David Fernandez, who lives next door, said he heard screaming before he saw the girl with bloody wounds to her face and leg.

Witnesses said the 4-year-old tried to grab a toy and that’s when the dog turned on the little girl.

“She got chewed up pretty bad — cheek, back of the head, her ear, inner thigh,” said Mike Gonzalez, who also lives nearby.

Animal Services did not remove the dog Monday night, but officials said the owner planned to surrender the canine Tuesday. The dog, named Troy, is a male terrier mix.

The young girl was taken to Kendall Regional Hospital. Police did not release the child’s identity.