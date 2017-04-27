Four shot in Miami-Dade attack, two in custody

Four men are now in hospital following a gun attack in Miami Dade on Thursday morning.

The Miami-Dade Police report that the four men were sitting in front of a residence when the occupants of a dark colored vehicle opened fire.

The men were all taken to hospital and admitted. They have been identified as Tommy Mayfield, Frank Luis, Tommy Butler and Broderick Richardson.

The police were alerted and subsequently identified a vehicle fitting the description of the one used in the attack. When the cops attempted to stop the vehicle the driver sped off and a high speed chase ensued.

Two men then bailed from the vehicle at SW 250 Street and SW 122 Avenue, leaving a female behind. She was taken into custody.

Th driver of the vehicle continued to flee on foot and a perimeter was set up by the police. K- units and a Special Response Team then conducted a search of the area. The cops were led to a residence where another male occupant of the car was taken into custody after a physical confrontation.

Then the cops were alerted to a robbery near the scene and the description of the robber fitted the armed suspect they were hunting.

Police dogs led them to the backyard of a model construction in the area and the driver was arrested.

The female has not yet been charged with any crime.