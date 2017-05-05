Florida woman arrested for offering policeman sex for chicken nuggets

A Florida woman is facing prostitution charges after she allegedly offered to have sex with an undercover police officer for $25 and some chicken nuggets.

Alex Direeno was arrested in Manatee County, Florida. An undercover officer said Direeno was coming out of a gas station in Bradenton, Florida, and waved at the officer. Direeno told another woman the officer was her boyfriend and she got into his vehicle, according to the deputy’s report.

The deputy said Direeno negotiated sexual favors for $25 and chicken nuggets.

Direeno was arrested by the Manatee County Special Investigative Division. The police said they found two hypodermic needles, several small plastic bags, a spoon and a burned glass pipe in her purse.

She faces charges of prostitution and possession of drug paraphernalia.