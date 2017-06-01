Florida democrats condemn break from Paris Climate Agreement 

Democrats in Florida have lashed out against the move by Donald trump to sever ties with the Paris Climate Agreement.

In a tersely worded release the Democrats bashed the move and called it a failure for the American people.

“Donald Trump failed America and the international community by withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement. America’s international allies, business leaders, and community leaders all urged Donald Trump to maintain America’s commitment to the Paris Agreement. Donald Trump’s decision to reject fact-based, scientific consensus puts Florida’s economy, health and well-being at serious risk,” the release stated.

“On the first day of hurricane season, Floridians are confronted with an unacceptable lack of leadership from Washington and Tallahassee. Florida has more private property at risk of flooding than any other state. For Floridians climate change is not a distant threat looming off in the distance–it’s a reality we are facing everyday. Meanwhile, Floridians are still waiting for gubernatorial candidate Adam Putnam to answer questions on whether he thinks the government should act to reduce carbon dioxide emissions,” they added.