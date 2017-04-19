Florida Democratic Party calls for Senator Frank Artiles’ head

Despite an apology by Miami Republican Senator Frank Artiles , the Florida Democratic Party is calling for his head on the chopping block.

Artiles flew into a tirade and spewed racial vitriol at his African-American colleagues a bar-room chat with them.

Artiles spoke on the floor of the Florida Senate on Wednesday, saying “no one deserves to be spoken to like that”. His apology stems from a late-night incident at the Governors Club, not far from the State Capitol.

He berated two black senators during a chat on politics.

“I stand up before all of you, every one of you, and with great humility, I ask for your forgiveness,” Artiles said on Wednesday in a nearly four-minute mea culpa. A lawmaker approached Mr Artiles to ask if his objections to a bill she had filed were political payback for her questions about one of his previous bills.

Artiles reportedly used insults and profanity against African-American Senators Audrey Gibson of Jacksonville and Perry Thurston of Fort Lauderdale.

He allegedly referred to Ms Gibson as a “bitch” and a “girl”.

In response to the racist and sexist slurs used by Frank Artiles when referring to his African-American and female colleagues in the Senate, Florida Democratic Party spokesperson Johanna Cervone issued the following statement:

“Frank Artiles must resign now. His use of horrific racist and sexist slurs towards his colleagues is disgusting, unacceptable and has no place in our democracy or our society. This is just the latest in a string of violent, hateful incidents in which Artiles blames his ‘temper’. There is never an excuse for racism or misogyny and the people of Florida aren’t buying it. Resign now.”