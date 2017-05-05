Florida cop charged with DUI

West Manchester Township Police Officer Adam Bruckhart, left, and York Area Regional Police Officer Mike Georgiou observe a driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol as he performs a field sobriety test at a DUI checkpoint on the business loop of Interstate 83 Friday, April 23, 2010. The driver was later arrested on suspicion of DUI. DAILY RECORD/SUNDAY NEWS - KATE PENN

A Juno Beach cop was arrested Wednesday after refusing a field sobriety test.

The officer, Calvin McGriff, reportedly told deputies he was having health issues related to his diabetes.

A police report said a witness called 911 as he followed a possible drunk driver swerving through lanes near Delray Beach.

The driver was later identified as McGriff.

Deputies said they smelled alcohol on his breath. McGriff told deputies he was having a diabetic attack. But as they waited for paramedics, McGriff called his wife and told her he was going to jail, officials said.

He then refused a field sobriety test and was arrested.

McGriff was released a couple of hours after his arrest.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR