Florida bikini contestant clouts fellow contestant with high heel

A contestant in the Miss Sailfish Regatta Bikini Contest is facing a battery charge after clouting a fellow contestant in the head with her high heel shoes.

The suspect, Erica Mize, 24, was busted after she hit a 23-year-old with her shoe once the contest was over.

Mize originally told a detective that the other contestant told her she was going to ‘beat her”

Mize also claimed her shoe only hit the woman when she was yanked to the ground by the arm.

However, the other woman had a different story to tell, saying Mize told her “you should go to the gyno because you’re in for a rude awakening.”

Mize’s ex-boyfriend is the current boyfriend of the alleged victim.

When the woman went to talk to Mize after the contest, she nailed her in the head with the high heel.

Mize was charged with battery and received a notice to appear in court.