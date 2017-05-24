Father behind bars after 10-year-old son injured in ATV collision

A father who took his 10-year-old son for a joyride on an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) has been arrested after they were injured in a crash in Lauderhill, police reported.

Donny Chestnut, 31, was arrested on multiple charges, including child neglect and reckless driving.

According to a Lauderhill police report, Chestnut was operating the ATV when it crashed head-on into a woman’s car in the driveway of her home.

Chestnut and his son were thrown from the ATV. Chestnut had a severe cut to his head, while his son cut his ankle and injured his collarbone.

Police said Chestnut ran a stop sign at the time of the crash, and neither rider was wearing a helmet.

According to the report, after hospital staff cut off Chestnut’s pants to treat him, they found five plastic bags that later tested positive for marijuana.

The crash occurred while Chestnut was on probation for a second-degree murder charge. He also faces charges of violation of probation and possession of cannabis.