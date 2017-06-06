Fake chauffer arrested at Miami Airport

A joint criminal investigation by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office with the Miami-Dade County Office of the Inspector General (OIG) stemming from a complaint by the Miami-Dade Aviation Department (MDAD), has led to the arrest of a man who was posing as a chauffer at the Miami International Airport.

The suspect has been identified as Eric Hanson. He has been charged with Grand Theft for fraudulently obtaining a MDAD Permit and Identification Badge.

“As one of this community’s economic engines, Miami International Airport must have clear and strict ongoing policies to protect the integrity of our for-hire and chauffeuring services available to our travelers,” commented State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. “Individuals who try to circumvent these established policies by allegedly using fraudulent documents and fake contracts harm our legitimate contractors and may endanger our visitors and residents. There can be no excuse for such behavior.”

The County’s Passenger Transportation Regulatory Division had cited Eric Hanson at least three times, each after observing him approaching international passengers after they exited the Customs area. When confronted, Hanson claimed to work for several delayed baggage service companies. He was cited for Solicitation or Carrying on Business without Proper Licenses.

It was noted that while Hanson had a permit to conduct business on MDAD property, the permit did not cover chauffeuring services. After the third citation, MDAD moved to revoke his permit. During this process, it was discovered that Hanson obtained his MDAD permit and identification badge based upon fraudulent documents. The investigation revealed that he provided MDAD with a phony contract between his business and Lufthansa German Airlines to supposedly provide baggage services.

The case was referred to the OIG for follow-up investigation.

After confirming the fraudulent Lufthansa contract, the OIG also determined that fraudulent Certificates of Insurance were also submitted by Hanson to MDAD. The OIG confronted Hanson, who admitted his crimes and took full responsibility. The OIG confirmed that MDAD never granted Hanson access to any secure area of MDAD pursuant to his permit/identification badge.

Further, a review of security swipes of his identification badge revealed that he had never attempted to gain access to MDAD secure areas