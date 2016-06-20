Exploring Business Opportunities in Barbados

Continuing their support of greater commerce between Florida and the Caribbean, The Broward County Office of Economic and Small business Development (OESBD) with be hosting the “Doing Business with: Barbados” forum. Set for Wednesday, July 6, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Miramar, the free public forum will outline upcoming business opportunities in Barbados, as well as provide networking opportunities with business stakeholders from the country.

This year’s session includes a special workshop, outlining the legal and regulatory concerns for those interested in investing and trading with the island nation. Then there will also be a special presentation on export opportunities to Barbados, organized in collaboration with the Barbados Chamber of Commerce. The event will also provide attendees with an opportunity to meet with members of the Barbados Chamber of Commerce, based in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The many Florida export opportunities to Barbados involve diverse sectors, included agriculture, construction, medical devices and life science, port development, renewable energy, and technology. Barbados also offers a series of incentives for various types of investment, with tax-efficient vehicles established by legislation provide avenues for international business, while seeking to ensure adherence to transparency and information disclosure.

Those interest must RSVP by Tuesday, July 5th online at this link.

The Broward County Office of Economic and Small Business Development (OESBD) is primarily responsible for enhancing the economy of Broward County by recruiting new industry, supporting existing industries, and creating new value-added employment opportunities for residents. Its mission is to promote job growth, diversify the County’s industrial mix, and expand the local tax base. OESBD works closely with key partners to accomplish its mission. With this mission, the OESBD has also hosted other public forums highlighting investment and trade opportunities in the Caribbean, most recently in Belize and Guyana.