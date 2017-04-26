Eight accused Jamaican lottery scammers extradited

Eight accused Jamaican lottery scammers are being extradited to the United States today (Wednesday April 26).

Among those being extradited is a former policeman.

The eight were ordered extradited by Parish Judge Vaughn Smith in March following a hearing in which they challenged a request filed by the US Government.

The accused — ex-policeman Jason Jahalal, Alrick McLeod, Dahlia Hunter, O’Neil Brown, Xanu Ann Morgan, Dario Palmer, Karae Gray, and Kimberly Hudson — have all been charged with one count of conspiracy and attempting to commit wire fraud, 48 counts of wire fraud, 15 counts of mail fraud, and one count of money laundering in the U.S. state of North Dakota.

They are alleged to be part of a criminal organization, headed by Lavrick Willocks, who has already been extradited and awaits his day in court. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering in US District Court in North Dakota

The U.S. authorities accuse Willocks of masterminding a scheme which fleeced more than 70 mostly elderly Americans out of more than US$5.6 million. He was charged in October 2012, but evaded capture until he was arrested in the garden of a hotel in Kingston in November 2016. Authorities said they found more than US$10,000 in cash in his room, along with electronics and jewellery.