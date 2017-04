Sections of the twin island republic of Trinidad and Tobago were rocked by an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7, late Saturday.

The Seismic Research Centre at the University of the West Indies (UWI), St. Augustine campus, reports that the quake, that occurred at 9:52 pm (local time) was felt in Port of Spain, Arima and San Fernando. The tremor, with a depth of 10 km, was located at Latitude 11.03 degrees North and Longitude 62.16 West.

There were no reports of injures or damage.