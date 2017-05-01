Dudus’ brother, female friend shot at Hellshire Beach

Sections of Jamaica’s capital city of Kingston are tense following the shooting attack against the brother of former Tivoli Gardens strongman and Presidential Click boss, Christopher ‘Dudus’ Coke.

Leighton Coke, popularly called ‘Livety’ was with a female companion at the Hellshire Beach in St Catherine early Sunday morning. He had just arrived at the beach when several men approached the vehicle and peppered it with bullets, seriously injuring both persons. Coke and the woman were shot several times in the upper body.

The police have stepped up their presence in the West Kingston communities of Tivoli Gardens and Denham Town where Leighton Coke has influence. On Sunday as rumors swirled that Leighton Coke had succumbed to his injuries, the police urged calm and issued a released stating that Coke was not dead.

A gang feud over turf and extortion rights had been raging ever since the capture and extradition of ‘Dudus’ in 2010.

He is now spending a 23 year sentence in a New York maximum security prison.

Dozens of lives have been lost many persons have been injured in the gang war.