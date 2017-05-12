Drug addict who faked kidnapping sentenced

A former businessman turned drug addict who faked his kidnapping was found guilty and sentenced in a Trinidad Court on Thursday.

The convicted man Ramdeo Mathura, 58, had spent all his money buying drugs and then reported to police that he was kidnapped and his money stolen by a man named Shabba. He was convicted for wasteful employment of police time.

He told the court he and his wife were going through a divorce and he turned to drugs.

The court heard that on May 10 the defendant told a policeman that he was robbed of his $60 wallet and $220 by a man whom he knew as Shabba.

He told the officer that after the robbery he was taken to the Shabba’s home at Mt Moriah San Fernando and kept against his will.

He said the following day Shabba took him to Republic Bank, Lower High Street, San Fernando where he was told to withdraw cash but he did not have a card to be able to withdraw the money. Mathura then pointed out the man he identified as ‘Shabba outside Republic Bank and identified him as Shabba.”

Both men were taken to the San Fernando police station.

After hearing the police inform Shabba of the offence committed, Mathura then admitted he made a false report. He was slapped with a fine of TT$1,000 or three months.