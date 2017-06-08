Despite high murder rate Jamaican security minister says criminals are under pressure

Despite the country tallying a murder rate of almost three victims a day, Jamaica’s Minister of National Security, Robert Montague, says the security forces are putting criminal gangs under pressure.

In a release from his ministry Montague admitted that many of the murders are inter- and intra-gang related but said arising from increased police intelligence and seizure of weapons which in turn have created tension and conflict among the gang members.

Before dawn on Wednesday, four persons were slaughtered when a group of armed hoodlums invaded a section of Barrett Town in St James. A 15-year-old female student was shot and injured in the attack, which is being linked to an ongoing gang feud in the community.

Police have since increased their presence in the community.

But Montague said the government is determined to continue the social intervention programs in the most volatile communities.

He said as the police continue to dismantle gangs in areas such as Barrett Town and Hanover, other gangs are attempting to infiltrate the communities and take over the space. He also mentioned a developing trend where feuds involving gang members overseas are being fought in Jamaica. Some of these conflicts arise from lottery scamming and the gun for drugs trade.