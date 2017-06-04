Customers caught in crossfire during pawn shop robbery

Three customers were caught in the crossfire last week during an armed robbery and shooting at a pawn shop in West Park, Florida.

The incident occurred at the Cash Inn Pawn Shop at 5948 Pembroke Road.

Broward sheriff’s deputies said one robber brandished a semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at the victims while his accomplice rushed toward the counter holding a bag.

Deputies said an employee shot at the armed robbers, who returned fire.

Surveillance video shows the customers running for cover as shots were fired.

Deputies said the robbers struggled to open the front door to escape and slid through a small opening between the metal bars and the display counter, eventually fleeing out the back doors.

Deputies believe they left in an older-model black Lincoln MKZ.

Authorities said no one was injured.

It’s unclear whether the thieves got away with any merchandise