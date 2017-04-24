Councilwoman Felicia Robinson honored by Miami-Dade

Councilwoman Felicie Robinson was honored on Sunday, April 23 for her hard work and dedication to Miami-Dade County.

The Iota Phi Lambda Sorority Inc. – Gamma Alpha Chapter has chosen Councilwoman Robinson as their 2017 Outstanding Community Activist. Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc. was founded in 1929 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Sorority’s mandate is to unite in sisterhood qualified business and professional women in order to enhance and improve the status of women in a highly complex, competitive business and professional world; Promote increased interest in the broad field of business education among high school and college young women through planned programs and scholarships; Encourage the development of personal goals and leadership potential; and Establish and promote civic and social service activities for youth and adults

Councilwoman Robinson is a community activist that has been effecting change in the Miami-Dade Public School System for over 16 years. Robinson is a lifelong educator, who chose the teaching profession because she believes that lasting change in a community must come through the achievements of our children.