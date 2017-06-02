Commerce Chamber president stabbed in office

President of the Couva/Point Lisas Chamber of Industry and Commerce in Trinidad, Liaquat Ali, was stabbed by a man at his business place in Couva on Thursday.

Ali, owner of Old Mac Agro Supplies Limited and Trinidad Parboil Limited, was taken to the Couva District Hospital and transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.

He was treated and discharged.

Ali was at his business place located at Mc Bean Village, Couva, when he was approached by a man.

The discussion became heated and the man pulled out a knife and stabbed Ali.

Ramchand Rajbal Maraj, vice president of the Couva/Point Lisas Chamber, said he was saddened by the incident.