Child abuse on the rise in Trinidad

The Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago has reportedly identified 10,000 potential cases of child abuse in the last two years.

In some instances the Authority’s hotline may have received multiple reports of abuse regarding one child.

The Authority said that to date, almost 8,000 cases are receiving attention and so far, over 3,000 investigations have been completed and more than 700 families have been counselled.

Additionally, the Authority has licensed nine children’s homes and over 300 visits have been conducted at more than 40 Community Residences throughout Trinidad and Tobago, to ensure compliance with legislative standards.