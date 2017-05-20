Chemistry teacher arrested for having sex with student

A Port St. Lucie High School chemistry teacher is behind bars and facing two counts of sex assault after she was arrested for having sex with a male student.
A school resource officer told school administrators that a 17-year-old boy said he had sexual relations with Tiffany Geliga, 35.
The teen told officials he had sex with Geliga two times.
The police listened in on a conversation between the victim and Geliga. The controlled call between the two confirmed they had sex, police said.
Geliga was arrested Thursday and taken to the St. Lucie County Jail.
