Chaos erupts in T&T court as prisoners, cops clash

Chaos erupted at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court after prisoners and police officers, came to blows.

The fracas was triggered by the non-hearing and subsequent adjournment of several court cases.

A number of prisoners and police officers had to seek medical attention for injuries sustained in the melee, which took place shortly before midday in the cell block area located in the downstairs section of the courthouse on St Vincent Street.

Prisoners in the Eighth Court became enraged after acting Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle informed attorneys and several of their clients who are charged with murder, that she was unable to preside over their matters and had no choice but to adjourn them to a later date “for further instructions” on how the matters were to ­proceed.