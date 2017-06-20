Cayman Islands to consider permanent resident applications

In the Cayman Islands, a backlog of between 900 and 1,000 permanent residence applications will be considered by the government appointed board this week.

According to the Ministry of Immigration, the applicants may be contacted by the Immigration Department if additional details are needed to process their case.

“I am pleased the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board and immigration leaders have stepped up to the challenge and together have developed a plan for resolution that looks to guarantee a high level of speed and efficiency in dealing with applications going forward,” said Premier Alden McLaughlin in a recent statement.

The requests from non-Caymanian residents to remain permanently in the British Overseas Territory have not been heard since at least January 2015 due to legal uncertainties surrounding certain criteria government had set for applicants.

The previous administration led by the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) had approved changes to the Immigration Law that took effect in 2013 – but only a few applications were processed under the 2013 version of the law, but they were not approved based on concerns expressed by the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board members, and later by Chief Justice Anthony Smellie.

Last week, board Chairman Waide DaCosta said members would begin hearing residence applications in the order received.