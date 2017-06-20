Tropical storm Bret forms in Eastern Caribbean

Tropical Storm Bret will continue to spread heavy rain and gusty winds across the southern Windward Islands and northeastern Venezuela through Tuesday

The National Hurricane Center reports that Tropical Storm Bret is currently about 20 miles east-northeast of Isla Margarita, moving swiftly toward the west-northwest. Bret is expected to track across the extreme southeastern Caribbean Sea Tuesday.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for portions of the northeastern coast of Venezuela. Heavy rain, gusty winds and increased seas are expected to be the main threats in these areas into Tuesday.

This system is no threat to the U.S. mainland. Little change in strength is expected during the next 12 to 24 hours.

After passing through the Windward Islands, the forecast calls for this system to weaken into a tropical depression on Wednesday, due to increasing south-southwesterly wind shear and land interaction with Venezuela.

On Monday, there were reports of damaged roofs on the islands of Trinidad, Tobago and Grenada and some flooding has occurred in southern Trinidad. Tropical storm conditions, including gusty winds and heavy rain, will begin to subside later Tuesday in portions of the southern Windward Islands and the northeastern coast of Venezuela

Parts of Caparo, Trinidad remain under flood waters with fallen trees, utility poles and power lines.

Total rainfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are currently expected over the Windward Islands and the northeastern coast of Venezuela through Tuesday.

Tropical storm warnings remain in effect for portions of Venezuela from Pedernales to Cumana, including Isla de Margarita. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao.