Have you ever gone to Bahama Breeze and fell in love with their jerk chicken pasta? Well here is a copycat recipe that is said to closely mock the dish served at the popular restaurant chain. This recipe can be be modified based on the level of Caribbean spice one would like to add to the dish.

What you’ll need:

4 boneless chicken breasts or tenders

½ cup of butter

4-5 crushed garlic cloves

1 cup of half-and-half

½ cup chicken broth

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon of herbs of your choice (rosemary or marjoram or oregano)

1 tablespoon of cayenne pepper

½ talk of asparagus

8 ounces of slice mushrooms

3 tablespoons of crushed parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

8 ounces of bow-tie pasta

What to do: