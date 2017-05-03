Little Haiti to celebrate Haitian Heritage month with art exhibition

Every year during the month of May, the Haitian diaspora celebrates the culture and traditions of Haiti. The City of Miami’s Little Haiti Cultural Complex (LHCC) will be the site for over a dozen Haitian-themed exhibitions and events during the month-long celebration.

Of these exhibitions and events, three are produced by LHCC: Ayisyeb Mwen Ye: an exhibition in its premier art gallery space; Caribbean Market Day, featuring local and authentic arts, goods, food and entertainment held every second Saturday; and Sounds of Little Haiti, a free outdoor musical concert held every third Friday.

“Ayisyen Mwen Ye” will showcase the works of a new generation of Haitian and Haitian-American artistes alongside seasoned masters. It pays homage to the wisdom of the elders by drawing upon the tradition of Haitian proverbs, which form a connecting thread between past, present and future.

The free exhibit will be featured from May 5th to June 30th, with a special reception on Haitian Flag Day, Thursday, May 18th.

Also noteworthy are the following free special events: Zakafest, a family-friendly Haitian roots and folklore music festival, May 6th; and the Little Haiti Book Festival two days of exposure to Caribbean writers, booksellers and performers, as a part of Miami Book Fair’s ReadCaribbean program, May 27-28th.

The Little Haiti Cultural Complex is a division of the City of Miami Parks and Recreation Department, and is committed to presenting and preserving Afro-Caribbean cultures, inspiring the next generation of leaders and leveraging arts and culture as tools for transformation and community building.