Wavell Hinds returned as WIPA president

President of the West Indies Players Association (WIPA), Wavell Hinds, was given the green light to continue leading the association after an Annual General Meeting in Antigua recently.

The WIPA members, returned Hinds his entire administration for a third successive term.

The AGM was held at the Halcyon Cove by Rez Resorts and included healthy debates on a number of issues affecting West Indian players.

Hinds, will now be at the helm of WIPA for another two years.

His team is completed by Nixon McLean – vice president, Wayne Lewis – honorary secretary, Ridley Jacobs – honorary treasurer and Liam Sebastien – honorary assistant secretary.

Over the last few years, Hinds has been accused of siding with the board in creating unfair deals for West Indies players, much to the chagrin of the players who walked out on a tour of India.