Five year old witness may have led cops to Alkaline

A five-year-old girl the victim who witnessed the murder of a man for which dancehall DJ, Alkaline, who was wanted for questioning by the police may be a key prosecution witness if the artiste is charged.

The child was present when gunmen barged into the home Three Oaks Gardens home of Rohan ‘Head’ Morris and shot him 15 times, killing him on the spot.

Morris reportedly begged for his life but his attackers showed no mercy and peppered him with bullets. He reportedly threw a mattress to protect the child before his life was snuffed out.

Alkaline on Thursday morning, turned himself into the Area Four Police at the headquarters of the Harmon Barracks at Vineyard Town in the capital city of Kingston, Jamaica accompanied by his attorney, Peter Champagnie.

On Wednesday the DJ took to social media to proclaim his innocence.

The artiste, who ruled the dancehall charts in 2016 with hits like City, Formula, My Side of the Story and Company claimed he is not involved in any act of criminality and pleaded for his fans to be calm.

Part of the post read:

“There is a rumour circulating. Regarding Alkaline, Earlan Bartley, and questioning for murder. Please ignore, this is one of the most cruel, vicious, destructive, degrading, derogatory, ruthless lie, I have ever experienced in my 23 years of existence. I am asking my fans to be calm, relax. I am in no form of mix-up with any form of illegal activities of any sort. And I declare innocence in all its entirety”, the post read.

He also took jabs at the media for reporting that he was wanted for questioning.

“I am therefore asking the media personnel to desist from spreading rumours on me unnecessarily. BIG LIE!!!! Alkaline!! Try again!!”

On Tuesday the Twitter accounts of both the Jamaica Constabulary Force and National Security Ministry posted information regarding interest in the entertainer.

@JamaicaConstab tweeted “Police are seeking Earlan Bartley o/c Alkaline for questioning in relation to a murder. He is to report to Harman Barracks by 5:00 p.m., Feb 8”

@NatSecurityJA tweeted “Police seek Earlan Bartley (Alkaline) 4 questioning related 2 Rohan Morris’ murder. It is believed he can assist with the investigation.”

The police were tight-lipped when CNW checked whether Morris was an associate of the artiste and would only say he could assist them in their investigations.