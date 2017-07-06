The National Network for the Defense of Human Rights (RNDDH), says it is worried at the “great deterioration of the security situation” in Haiti characterized by recent assassinations, lynchings, burglaries and police brutality”.

In a report issued on the weekend, the human rights group said while the central government is constantly making statements to reassure the population about the decline in insecurity in the country, it is “failing to be able to put an end to this growing insecurity”.

The report noted that for the period from January to June 2017, at least 94 people was shot dead in Haiti, an average of one death every two days.

“Port-au-Prince remains one of the most dangerous places in the country where there is not a day without at least one case of assassination or physical assault being recorded,” the report stated.

The report also indicated that the situation is fermenting fear among Haitian families and the RNDDH urges the authorities “to take stock of this situation.”

The human rights group said that it is prepared to report the facts in its detailed report and to recommend, in particular to the authorities of the Superior Council of the National Police (CSPN), the necessary action to be taken to curb the situation.

UN says Haiti has “a window of opportunity”

Meanwhile, the President of the United Nations Security Council, Ambassador Sacha Sergio Llorentty Soliz of Bolivia, says Haiti has “a window of opportunity” to implement reforms necessary to bring the country onto a path of stability and development.

Bolivia, who held the Security Council presidency in June, was recounting the Council’s recent visit to Haiti and pointed to opportunities to cement positive change in Haiti.

“Haiti is at political crossroads. The window of opportunity is open to promote the reforms the country needs to respond to challenges,” he told the Security Council last Friday, adding these include strengthening the rule of law, reforming the security sector, providing basic services and creating jobs.

Llorentty led the Security Council mission to Haiti from June 22-24 “to get a first-hand look at how the UN could best contribute to stability and development in the country.

