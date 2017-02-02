Haitian appointed chair of NY task force

New York State Assembly Speaker, Carl Heastie, has been appointed by Haitian- American Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages as chair of the Legislative Task Force on New Americans.

Founded in 2001, the entity focuses on researching and advocating for policies and programs that have a direct impact on the immigrant community throughout the state of New York.

Solages, 31, who represents the 22nd district in the New York State Assembly, since 2013, is the first Haitian-American elected to the New York State legislature.

“The foreign-born population has a substantial impact on New York, especially in suburban communities. They contribute to economic output, tax revenues, and play a significant role in creating small businesses. Rather than waste government resources on raids and walls, we should invest in our communities and crumbling infrastructure.” Solages said.

“As a daughter of an [Haitian] immigrant …and chair of this Task Force, I will celebrate the diversity of our state and push back against the rise of ‘extreme anti-immigration rhetoric,’” she added.