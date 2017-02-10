Haiti host Nicaragua in Gold Cup play-off

Haiti has been drawn to host Nicaragua in the first leg of the CONCACAF Gold Cup play-off following a draw held at CONCACAF headquarters in Miami, Florida.

The Haitians, who hold the distinction of being the first Caribbean country to play in the World Cup, booked a spot in the play-off after claiming the Caribbean Cup fifth spot.

The will host the opener of the home and away fixtures on March 24th, before travelling to Nicaragua for the second leg.

The matches will decide the 12th and final Gold Cup place.

The marquis regional tournament kicks off on July 7 at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

The 11 teams already qualified are:

Canada, Mexico and the United States, Curacao, French Guiana, Jamaica and Martinique, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras and Panama.

The Haitians are placed 69th in the FIFA rankings and have won four of the last five games played, including a 5-2 win over Guyana, Jamaica 2-0, St Kitts & Nevis 2-0, Suriname 4-2 and Trinidad 4-3.

Nicaragua, has won one of its last five games.