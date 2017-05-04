Grenadians told to brace for more eruptions from Kick ‘ em Jenny

The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) has told Grenadians that they should expect more eruptions of the underwater volcano, Kick em’ Jenny as it reported “increased activities” on Wednesday.

In its latest advisory bulletin, NaDMA said it continues to collaborate with the Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the St. Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI) to monitor activities at the underwater volcano that became active over the last weekend.

“Volcanic episodes at Kick em’ Jenny, since 1939, usually consist of several eruptions lasting over several days before returning to repose; therefore, further eruptions should be expected in this episode,” the NaDMA said, adding “there have also been a number of felt reports.

“It would be useful for those in coastal areas to be on the lookout for unusual material that might be ejected from last evening’s eruption. SRC will continue to monitor and update as activity warrants.”

NaDMA said that the alert level remains at YELLOW and that vessels should observe a 1.5 km/0.93 mile exclusion zone.